Cue up “808’s and Heartbreaks…”

Just when it seemed like Kanye West was moving right along with his love life — amidst his divorce from Kim Kardashian it seems that romance has hit a snag.

According to Page Six sources, Shayk turned down an invitation from West to go to Paris to a couture show with him.

“She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him,” says our source, explaining that the stunner said no to the trip in order to avoid the headlines. “She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him],” the source continued. “It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

YIKES! It sounds like Irina wasn’t feeling being linked to Kanye after being spotted with him in Provence for his 44th birthday.

Shayk and West were last seen together deplaning from a jet at New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport June 9, following the Provence birthday trip.

The Page Six source says, “She went to his birthday party as a friend. There were 50 other people there.”

Furthermore it seems that it’s not just Kanye who hasn’t won over Irina’s affections.

“She doesn’t want to be linked with anyone right now,” says the source. “She is happy being single.”

Kanye attended the Balenciaga Fall 2021 Couture show in Paris Wednesday — but went full incognegro, wearing a cat mask over his head.

Since the trip to Provence, Shayk has mostly been photographed spending family time with her 4-year-old daughter with Bradley Cooper, as well as Cooper, with whom she has a good co-parenting relationship. Shayk and West have known each other for years and she’s even modeled for Yeezy.

Welp… We all know moving on isn’t the easiest thing in the world. We’re sure eventually Ye will find someone new who doesn’t mind making headlines with him.