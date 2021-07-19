Bossip Video

Prayers Up!

Francine “Frankie” Lyons, the mother of Keyshia Cole and reality tv star has reportedly passed away according to news shared on social media by family members. The beloved mother of the singer made a name for herself as a funny, feisty, and transparent matriarch of her family. Earlier today, Frankie’s granddaughter Zayya Henderson announced to social media that she had passed, writing in a Facebook post:

Damn grandma Frankie the call I just got on your birthday. I was just Finna come see you this week I just talked to you happy birthday beautiful and rest in heaven.

Zayya followed her post with several others, in remembrance of Frankie adding “SMH wow grandma ima miss you…” So sad.

The R&B singer’s brother, Sam, told TMZ that Frankie overdosed at her Oakland home Sunday, the same day she was celebrating 61 years earthside. Sam alleges Frankie took drugs while partying, relapsing on what TMZ says was a long, hard-fought journey to sobriety.

The news of Frankie’s death is quite sudden and shocking to fans who knew her. Throughout her life, Frankie battled drugs and alcohol addiction. She was in and out of prison, leaving Keyshia’s siblings separated in foster care across the state of California. This was captured on the BET reality shows “The Way It Is”, “All In” and “Frankie & Neffe.”

In 2019 Keyshia still had questions for Frankie asking her mother directly about the identity of her father. She revealed he was an Italian man she dated who had passed away.

Keyshia’s biological sister Elite Noel reacted to the news of Frankie’s passing and shared on social media that she’s heartbroken.

We send our condolences To Keyshia Cole and her family at this trying time. Rest in peace Frankie.