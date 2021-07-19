Bossip Video

Getting chose for a cause

Atlanta influencer, philanthropist and Radio Bae Jazzy McBee loves the kids and launched her star-studded Singles Mingle Mixer to raise scholarship money for deserving high school seniors.

The buzzy mixer will feature a charity dating auction of Atlanta’s flyest bachelors and single baddies including celebrity influencers B. Camille and Dretta Starr, Kameelah Williams of R&B group 702, Grammy-nominated artist Sy Ari Da Kid, 2x Super Bowl Champion Dr. Anthony Smith, “Black Lightning” actor Kelvin Hair, and more.

“Now y’all know Meelah luvs the babies cus I do not do speed dating or any dating really 😩 by choice but not really 🤔 lol Come get your BID in 😏” captioned the famed 702 lead singer on Instagram.

“P-Valley” star Tyler Lepley will be in attendance for a special performance as well as other celebrity guests to be announced this week.

All proceeds will go to McBee’s FAB 5 Foundation, Inc. that will award scholarships to five young women.

“This Singles Mingle Mixer is something fresh and new that we wanted to bring to Atlanta,” said McBee, popular midday maven at Streetz 94.5. We truly want to highlight the successful men and women in the area who are still looking for love by connecting them in one space, to enjoy themselves while supporting a great cause. It’s going to be a really fun event.”

“I’m now, what do you call it?….for sale? 🤣 @jazzymcbee is Hosting a fundraiser in the name of love and a date with me is on the lineup and it ain’t just me friend! She’s got some other special guests up for grabs so do what you gotta do and BE THERE!” captioned the radio bae on Instagram.

For more info/tix, click here.