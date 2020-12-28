Sorry Boys! Ty Lepley Says He’s Straight And So Is Tyler Perry [VIDEO]

Diamonds are a girls best friend — and our favorite Diamond happens to be on “P-Valley”!

Tyler Lepley, the actor who plays Diamond on “P-Valley” was a guest on Angela Yee’s Lip Service show and he spoke about his acting career, losing his virginity, keeping his relationship private and people questioning his sexuality. The ladies also asked Ty if he would do full-frontal for a role… Lepley also addressed rumors that he and his friend and director Tyler Perry were gay. The 33-year-old star wasted no time on setting the record straight.

“I remember when I first started out, I was seeing [rumors of being gay] here and there. For whatever reason, people were associating it with my first show. I came out on a Tyler Perry show and for whatever reason, he gets a rap like that, and I know Tyler [Perry] personally and he’s not gay. I was seen around him and all of a sudden ‘he’s rubbing off on me’ and people felt like I was gay or something like that.”

But wait.. there’s more! The full interview is below and the details about his sexuality start at the 50:00 minute mark. Check it out below:

So both Tylers are straight for those who wanted to know! Unfortunately for the ladies — Ty Lepley does have a girlfriend (he revealed they also have a child) but Tyler Perry is newly single.

Another big part of the interview was that Ty wants to box Jake Paul. Do y’all think he’ll fare better than Nate Robinson?

We love that Tyler Lepley gave shoutouts to the “P-Valley” creator Katori Hall, she really did amazing work on that show. He also revealed there will definitely be a Season 2. We can’t wait! What do you want to see from Diamond and the rest of the “P-Valley” cast on a new season?