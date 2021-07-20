Now Convict & Sentence: Virginia Sheriff’s Deputy Indicted For Felony Shooting Of Unarmed Isiah Brown

Bossip Video

Good, now see it through until the end.

Some of you will likely remember the harrowingly ironic case of Isiah Brown that we reported on earlier this year. For those who don’t, Brown’s car had broken down at a local gas station in Spotsylvania, Virginia when a police officer saw him in distress and offered him a ride home. Shortly after dropping Isiah off safe and sound, the very same police officer was called by dispatch to respond to an emergency situation at Isiah’s home. Within seconds, the officer shot Brown ten times after mistaking a cordless phone for a gun…

According to NBC12, the sheriff’s deputy, David Turbyfill, was indicted last week by a grand jury for felony reckless handling of a firearm. It is noted that this charge is typically a misdemeanor but prosecutor LaBravia Jenkins decided to ramp up the charges because of the extensive injuries that Brown suffered.

The family’s lawyer David Haynes says that Turbyfill and the 911 dispatcher had an egregious communication failure. He also gave an update of Isiah’s current condition:

“He does have six bullets that remain in his body…some actually in bone, one of the legs, one in the pelvis,” David Haynes said. “He has serious internal injuries, as well, but he’s a fighter.”

Isiah is said to have complied with all the officer’s commands and Virginia State Police have confirmed that he was not armed with a weapon at the time he was riddled with bullets.

