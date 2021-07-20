Halsey announced on Monday that she has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.
The singer took to Instagram to make the big reveal, posting a black-and-white photo of her and Aydin along with their brand new bundle of joy. That’s also where she revealed her son’s name: Ender Ridley Aydin.
“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” she wrote in her caption before revealing she gave birth last week. “Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021.”
Halsey first revealed that she was pregnant earlier this year when she posted a stunning maternity shoot photographed by Sam Dameshek. Ever since, fans have been eagerly awaiting the news of her new arrival, especially as she offered her followers some intimate glimpses into her life while pregnant.
Her announcement comes ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated new album and IMAX film of the same name, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. She previously released the cover art for the project, which features her sitting on a throne with a child on her lap.
“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” she wrote on Instagram about a week before giving birth. “It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.”
She continued, “My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.”
