Halsey announced on Monday that she has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

The singer took to Instagram to make the big reveal, posting a black-and-white photo of her and Aydin along with their brand new bundle of joy. That’s also where she revealed her son’s name: Ender Ridley Aydin.

“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” she wrote in her caption before revealing she gave birth last week. “Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021.”

Halsey first revealed that she was pregnant earlier this year when she posted a stunning maternity shoot photographed by Sam Dameshek. Ever since, fans have been eagerly awaiting the news of her new arrival, especially as she offered her followers some intimate glimpses into her life while pregnant.

Her announcement comes ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated new album and IMAX film of the same name, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. She previously released the cover art for the project, which features her sitting on a throne with a child on her lap.