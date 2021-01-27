Bossip Video

Halsey’s going to be a mom.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram today, January 27, to share a maternity pic of her burgeoning bump. The songstress wore a rainbow-colored crotchet top in the photo and captioned it; “surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻.”

She also tagged screenwriter Alev Aydin on her belly, presumably naming him as her co-parent/partner. Alev has since reposted the picture on his Insta-Story with red heart emojis and added in Halsey’s comments; “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.”

The rainbow emojis and top in Halsey’s pic are not coincidental, but a nod to Halsey’s child being a “rainbow baby” or a child conceived after a miscarriage. Back in 2016, Halsey told Rolling Stone that she actually performed on stage after suffering a miscarriage just hours earlier.

“I’m like, ‘I have to cancel this show!’ And everyone’s kind of like, ‘Well, it’s Vevo LIFT, and it’s 3 million impressions, so …’ No one knew what to do.” Eventually, Halsey sent her assistant to the drugstore to buy adult diapers. She put one on, took two Percocet and went to the venue to do her job. “It’s the angriest performance that I’ve ever done in my life,” she says, her voice breaking.”

Later, the singer who had multiple surgeries amid an endometriosis battle appeared on The Doctors and revealed a second troubling miscarriage she suffered, this time while actually onstage.

“The sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you’re bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realizing in that moment, I was like, I never want to make that choice ever again, of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease,” she said.

Despite those hardships, Halsey has been open about her dreams of motherhood. RollingStone covered her desire to be a mother this way;

“I had a choice,” she says, though she did the thing that made her feel like she didn’t. She looks off toward the fields where children play in the distance. “I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star. More than I want to be anything in the world.”

Looks like she got her wish!

Congratulations Halsey!