Proud-papa preciousness!

Baby boy Zen Scott Cannon has officially made his debut! The youngest of 40-year-old Nick Cannon’s kids was born less than a month ago. It seems like the newborn was prepping for a photoshoot as his mother, model Alyssa Scott, shared a video revealing his adorable face for the first time.

Awwww. Isn’t he precious???

On Monday, “The Masked Singer” host, also shared a photo of his newborn son Zen Scott to his Instagram Stories, captioning the pic of the sleeping infant, “Introducing Zen Scott Cannon ‘aka Z Chillin.’” Nick, a proud father of seven, continued to share intimate moments he’s had with his kids recently in his stories, including his enjoying some kite-flying time with family.

“Flying kites with my kids is the most euphoric and joyful experiences of life!!” the actor wrote alongside a close-up of his baby girl Powerful Queen Cannon. He also included a photo of himself and his mom, Beth Gardner, as they enjoyed themselves on a swing set, as well as a snap of his twins, Moroccan and Monroe Scott hanging with his son Golden and sister Powerful.

Aren’t they all cute? Nick has been a busy man! In the last year, he’s welcomed four babies with three different mothers all while filming a season of ‘Wild N’ Out,’ and preparing to premiere his daytime talk series later this fall. Last week, Nick shared photos of his twin boys, Zillion and Zion who just crossed the one-month-old mark. Their mother, Abby De La Rosa was also in the photos canoodling with Nick and the boys.