Pure preciousness!

The newest Cannon twins are serving up a double dose of Friday preciousness!

It’s been a month since “Wild N’ Out” creator Nick Cannon welcomed twin babies with L.A. area DJ Abbly De La Rosa. The boys, names Zillion (Zilly for short) and Zion were welcomed into the world exactly 4 weeks ago and in celebration, they were treated to this incrediblly adorable photo shoot.

The twin boys’ mother, Abby shared multiple photos of the boys wearing what seem to be their dad’s Ncredible headphone sets. In another set of photos, Abby and Nick cannoodle with the newborn babies together, even giving them a cute kiss on the cheeks. Swipe to see them all.

Nick and Abby sure made some cute babies! Zilly and Zion are Nick’s 5th and 6th child.

Last month, Nick Cannon also become a dad to his seventh baby with model Alyssa Scott last month. The new mom, who confirmed that she was expecting a son with Cannon on Father’s Day announced that she welcomed her baby boy on June 23rd. His twin boys were born on June 16th.

Back in December, Nick and Brittany Bell’s daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon was born.