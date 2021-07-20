Bossip Video

Aaliyah’s uncle is speaking out about Normani’s new single with Cardi B, “Wild Side,” a song that many fans have considered an homage to the late singer’s classic track, “One In A Million.”

In a new interview with TMZ, Background Records founder Barry Hankerson, who says he owns Aaliyah’s masters, spoke about “Wild Side” and described it as an example of something Aaliyah would have encouraged.

“I believe that Aaliyah would be very supportive of a young Black woman that chose to emulate her music and style,” Hankerson said in a report published Tuesday. He was also quoted as saying he feels it would have been “more honorable” to line up approval for a direct sample of “One In A Million,” but he still expressed support for the song and the success it has garnered since its release.

“I will not stand in the way of something that brings to light the incredible staying power of Aaliyah,” said Hankerson, going on to add that Aaliyah would have been “pleased” with the song.

While an actual sample would have to be approved of by whoever does own Aaliyah’s masters, according to Normani’s team, “Wild Side” doesn’t actually actually include a direct sample of the 1996 Aaliyah track.

Regardless, all of that behind-the-scenes music industry stuff would likely be handled by her label, not Normani, so she really has nothing to do with that gripe.

The Aaliyah inspiration has been acknowledged by the singer, though, who recently responded to praise she received from Timbaland, who produced “One in a Million.”

It seems like those involved with the original are happy to see Normani pay homage, despite what may be going on behind the scenes.