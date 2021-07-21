Bossip Video

Awwww! She’s having a…BABY!

Singer DaniLeigh has been buzzing on social media all week and she’s been posting while the timeline is hot! The 24-year-old shared a series of beautiful baby bump photos and today she revealed the gender of her unborn seed. In a pink pantsuit exposing her belly, Dani revealed she’s carrying a GIRL!

Dani made the reveal by simply captioning her photo ‘It’s a…” with a handful of pink emojis.

Over the weekend, DaniLeigh finally confirmed she was pregnant after months of keeping quiet about it. Fans speculated about the pregnancy for months, with Dani disappearing off of social media for a week before making the reveal. In reaction, many fans responded like “we already knew,” but it’s understandable why the “Yellow Bone” singer took her time to make the reveal.

Since making the announcement, Dani has not slowed down with sharing images of her bump. Earlier this week, she shared photos of herself stripped down wearing a gold-chained cape to expose her belly and cover her lady parts.

So far, the father of Dani’s baby is still a mystery since the singer seemingly wants to keep it quiet. In related news, she did share some footage from her lavish Dominican Republic baby shower.

Hit play to see it!