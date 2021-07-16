Bossip Video

In news we all been knew… DaniLeigh has given up hiding her DaBaby bump!

“Yellow Bone” singer DaniLeigh is pregnant! The entertainer finally confirmed the news of her pregnancy after months of fans speculation.

The triple threat shared the news on Instagram today after taking a few days of hiatus off of social media. Dani appears to be in her native country of the Dominican Republic in the photos with her legs submerged in water and a waterfall behind her. For the occasion, Dani wore white fabric draped loosely over her baby bump while bearing the rest of her skin.

To make the official announcement, Dani wrote in the caption:

“As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus.”

So far Dani has not confirmed who the father of the child is, although fans seem to think it’s her famous ex-boyfriend. Back in February, Dani confirmed she was single on Instagram after a pretty rocky relationship with rapper DaBaby. The couple made headlines many times after the DaBaby seemingly went back and forth between Dani and his baby mama MeMe.

As of today, DaBaby has two children, one with MeMe and his youngest with baby mama Latoia Danet.

What do YOU think of DaniLeigh making her official pregnancy announcement today?