The next installment of the Black Panther franchise just tapped a big name for their already-impressive ensemble cast.

I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel has joined the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to reports from Deadline.

Insiders say Coel has joined director Ryan Coogler at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where production for the Black Panther sequel began last month. Unfortunately–but unsurprisingly–any further details about the character she’s playing are tightly locked away, since this is a Marvel movie.

While fans are excited about this edition, news of Coel’s casting has some viewers thinking this is bad news for Letitia Wright, who played the role of Shuri in Black Panther.

Because Marvel keeps public details so scarce, which original cast members are returning for the sequel still haven’t been announced–and Wright is the only one who’s been a part of some controversy recently.

Back in December, the actress was under fire for her anti-vaccination views, also sharing a transphobic video onto Twitter and receiving even more backlash. This whole situation caused Wright to like tweets from fans suggesting they drop her from the film for her spread of misinformation, since she thought being canceled for “asking questions” was so unbelievable.

While plot details for the upcoming sequel are scarce, many assumed Shuri would take her brother’s throne in Black Panther 2, considering the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman last year, as that it what happens in the comics. Now, some fans are convinced that is the plot–but they think Michaela is taking over for Leticia as the star of the next film.

We’ll find out soon enough. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release on July 8, 2022.