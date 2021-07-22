Bossip Video

Cardi B is showing off her absolutely insane collection of one of the most sought-after purses on earth: the Hermès Birkin Bag.

Earlier this week, the “WAP” rapper shared a multi-slide post on Instagram featuring a photo with dozens of Birkin Bags included. While this may be the first time she’s posted such a flashy picture with all of the bags in the frame at once, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans, as she’s spoken about her affinity for the luxury good multiple times before.

If you wanna feel even worse about your own finances, there are at least 26 Birkins present in the photo, according to Complex, but it’s more than possible that the photo only includes a portion of the total collection Cardi owns.

Hey, you gotta have a Birkin for every outfit.

In October 2020, fans were given a similar look at the rapper’s assortment of Birkin Bags, though the latest photo suggests that the collection has only continued to grow since fans were last invited to take a behind-the-scenes look.

That same month as the first Birkin photo, Cardi spoke about her and others in hip-hop setting trends, proving that the current status of Birkins are a testament to the influence of hip-hop.

“Hip-hop, we start trends,” Cardi said in October. “When y’all say that we devalue s**t? No. We actually add value.”

She also went on to question why she and other Black artists were being faced with so many comments about something like a Birkin bag when the same treatment often isn’t extended to other artists in different genres.