Days after news surfaced of her mother Frankie Lons passing away, Keyshia Cole broke her silence on Instagram about her indescribable loss. Keyshia shared a heartfelt letter with friends and fans alongside a gallery of photos with her mom as she tried to articulate her emotions.

“This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel,” Cole captioned her post. “You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed. It’s crazy because… For weeks I’ve been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, cause they were bought scuffed up already your humor was unmatched!!!”

Cole made sure to mention her love and appreciation for her late mother’s personality, saying she was “naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality… we all did.”

“I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us…..the love for all your children was definitely felt,” the singer continued. “When u said all you want is to have ALL OF YOUR CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME meant the most to you, And I’m completely down to do that for you. Even through our differences …. WE LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! Frank da bank!”

Previously, we reported that Frankie sadly overdosed at her Oakland home Sunday, the same day she was celebrating 61 years earthside. Her son Sam alleged to TMZ that Frankie took drugs while partying, relapsing during what seemed to be a long, hard-fought journey to sobriety.

In another especially strong moment, Keyshia went Live last night to share more with fans and noted that she was thankful and happy for the care and support during this trying time.