A mother in China wasn’t able to make it out alive after saving her baby during a mudslide.

According to reports from BBC, rescuers in China say a woman who flung her baby to safety–just as a mudslide and floods hit their home–has died. The baby girl was pulled out alive on Wednesday, which came more than 24 hours after she was buried under rubble.

Heavy rains had reportedly triggered the landslide at Wangzongdian village in Henan province, a region which has seen massive floods because of record rainfall, with at least 51 dead and nearly 400,000 people evacuated from their homes.

In China, footage of rescue workers saving the baby, who is believed to be around 3 or 4 months old, has gone viral. “I heard the baby’s voice, and at that moment the rescuers had just arrived and managed to save the child. She had been flung to a higher spot by her mother,” one family member identified as Mr Zhao told Southern Metropolis Daily.

After being discovered, the baby was rushed to hospital and found to be unharmed.

Unfortunately, her mother’s body was only found on Thursday, one day later, with rescuers telling Beijing Youth Daily that when they discovered her body, it was frozen in a position that seemed like she was lifting something up.

“Just at that crucial moment she had lifted up her child, and that’s why the baby girl lived,” rescue worker Mr. Yang told reporters.