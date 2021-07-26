Bossip Video

The final episode of VH1’s “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly” hosted by Monica airs Monday, July 26, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported the eight-episode series explores celebrity cases where notoriety and fame turn fatal. Each exciting episode unravels the mystery and the motives behind the crimes; revealing a dark side to being in the public eye when betrayal, jealousy, and greed lead to tragedy.

This week’s episode explores the murder of popular Chicago nightclub promoter and DJ, John “Fuzzy” Atkins.

9 years before his murder the bubbly Chicagoan met a woman named Charlise at Club Jaguar and after he wined and dined her, they welcomed a child together.

“Fuzzy was extremely happy, he was overjoyed but his career was another baby for him so he wanted to find a way that he could manage both,” says Fuzzy’s sister Kennice Atkins in VH1’s “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly.”

Unfortunately for Charlise with the work Fuzzy did he garnered attention from women…

and the ladies’ man rekindled an old flame with a woman named Tamisha Robinson. The two later had a child together and Charlise wasn’t pleased.

“I asked her did she have a kid with Fuzzy and she was like. ‘Yeah.’ Some stories I was hearing, Charlise had a problem with me. She was upset about the situation, she gave me an attitude.”

On Aug. 31, 2013, Fuzzy was killed in a residential neighborhood more than 30 miles from his home and police pondered possible motives.

Could it have been a crime of passion? A club scene rival? Or a robbery gone wrong?

Watch an exclusive preview of the “Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly” finale below.

“Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly:” Murder On The Mic” premieres Monday, 7/26 at 10 p.m.