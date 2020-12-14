A feel-good Netflix movie is offering celeb singalongs and a Black business pop-up shop.
David E. Talbert’s holiday flick, ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,’ starring Forest Whitaker as toymaker Jeronicus Jangle and newcomer Madalen Mills as his granddaughter is currently available on Netflix. Not only can you tune in for some X-mas holiday viewing pleasure but Netflix is taking things up a notch and offering interactive celebrity singalong to classic Christmas carols.
One of the latest celebs to hop onboard is Monica who’s enlisted her adorable daughter Laiyah to singalong with her to one of the tracks from the film’s soundtrack.
The soundtrack features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé and it’s clearly got little Laiyah in the holiday spirit.
You can record your own version that’s available to share on your social media like Mo and her daughter HERE.
Not only can you record singalongs for Jingle Jangle but you can shop black businesses in connection with the film as well.
Neflix has partnered with Zerina Akers and Black Owned Everything for a pop-up shop that will highlight 30 Black-owned small businesses including toymakers, men’s & women’s lifestyle brands, gift wrap & stationery, home goods and food retail shops. Aptly named after the shop featured in the film, the Jangle & Things pop-up shop will be a one-stop shop to get holiday gifts and simultaneously support small, black-owned businesses.
Businesses include;
TOYS
Black Girl Seed Co.
CanDid Art Kids
Colorfull Plates
Cubby Love Bears
Happy Mango
Healthy Roots Dolls
Kido Chicago
Parker Looks Up
Puzzle Huddle
Rose Malone
Sugarcoated Toy Shop
Team Worldgirls
HOME GOODS
Kicky Mats
Kintsugi Candle Co.
Kultured Kitchens
The nice Plant
FOOD
Coffee of Grace
Project Pop (Popcorn)
Soi Cacao (Chocolate)
FRAGRANCES
Chris Collins (Fragrances)
Hill & Daniel Fragrances
LIFESTYLE
Eeni Edit (Planners)
Infable Socks
My What Box
Scotch Porter
The Wrap Life
Timeless Goods
GIFT WRAP & STATIONERY
UNWRP
Folkus
Greer Chicago
Are YOU jinglin’ & janglin’ with Netflix for the holidays?
