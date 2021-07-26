“David Makes Man” Exclusive: David Runs Into Shella AND JG’s Wife Trish Has Some Thoughts! [VIDEO]

“David Makes Man” returns with a new episode on Tuesday.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip, David runs into Shella at the gala for JG — then as she and JG are deep in conversation they encounter his wife Trish.

Check out the clip below:





Play



This whole situation seems like a time bomb waiting to go off. How long until JG has some explaining to do with his wife?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

David and Seren revisit the past, and David announces his true plan for Homestead Village. JG reveals more about his perspective on the night he was shot.

The new episode of “David Makes Man” airs Tuesday at 9PM EST on OWN.

Will you be watching?