Oscar-winning actress and Miniseries Queen (“Big Little Lies”/”The Undoing“) Nicole Kidman is ready to extend her winning streak with Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” that’s stirring up buzz with its deliciously creepy trailer you can watch below:

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a luxury health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as a group of stressed city dwellers embark on a path to a healthier lifestyle–mentally, physically and socially.

Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s mysterious director Masha (played by Kidman) who’s on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The buzzy miniseries stars Regina Hall (Black Monday), Melissa McCarthy (Mike & Molly), Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire), Luke Evans (The Alienist), Bobby Cannavale (Homecoming), and Samara Weaving (SMILF) who, at one point during the unsettling trailer, lie in graves they dug for themselves.

Other cast members include Tiffany Boone (Hunters), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) and Grace Van Patten (Maniac).

“Big Little Lies” creator David E. Kelly is co-writing the series alongside John Henry Butterworth (Edge of Tomorrow) and Samantha Strauss, with Kelley and Butterworth also co-showrunning. All 8 episodes are directed by Jonathan Levine.

Levine most recently directed hilarious Comedy “Long Shot” starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen. His other film directing credits include “Warm Bodies,” “The Wackness,” “50/50,” and “All the Boys Love Mandy Lane.” He also wrote “The Wackness” in addition to directing.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” premieres August 18th on Hulu.