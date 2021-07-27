Bossip Video

Normani is attributing the new music she’s been working on to saving her while dealing with such a difficult time in her personal life.

The “Wild Side” singer stopped by Power 106 in Los Angeles to talk about finally releasing new music almost two year after her debut solo single, “Motivation.” During the interview, Normani opened up about what it was like to work on music while her mother, Andrea Hamilton, battles breast cancer.

Back in October 2020, Normani revealed that her mother’s breast cancer had returned 19 years after she first battled the illness.

“This past year, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Normani revealed. “For me, this work that I was able to put out into the world really saved me, to be completely honest. Even just being on FaceTime with her as she’s going through her chemo and her radiation, and just wanting me to update her on how this video is going, and how the music is coming, it really got her through that. It got my family through the darkest time of our lives.” She continued, talking about having to deal with her mother’s diadnosis for a second time during such an important moment in her career. “This was the second time that she had to go through cancer. The first time I was four,” Normani explained. “So for it to happen all over again, in such a pivotal and heightened moment for my career… there’s so many moments I was like, ‘I need to be at home’ and I felt guilty for not being able to be physically there with her.” And just like the superheroes we know mothers to be, Normani’s mom continued to motivate her to continue on with her career and that she would be okay. “She’s like, ‘Baby, I’m gonna be fine. What I need you to do is focus. I need you to be Normani. I need you to be the best version of yourself,'” the former Fifth Harmony member recalled. “‘I need you to continue to work hard. We gotta get this music out. We have the world to impact.’ She was just like, ‘I’m gonna be fine.’ Anything that my mom says, to be completely honest, I believe.” “They’ve been the ultimate support system,” she added about her parents. “Her strength throughout her experience has been the strength that I’ve needed honestly to even be able to allow this to even be a thought.” Check out the full interview to hear more from Normani down below: