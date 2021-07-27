Bossip Video

DeShaun Watson’s lawyer reveals that the NFL player is actually open to settling with his accusers as long as confidentiality agreements aren’t involved, essentially doxing the women.

DeShaun Watson’s offseason started with questions about where he would be playing next and all that drama that comes with a star player trades rumors. Shortly after, he was accused of sexual misconduct by massage therapists who alleged he acted inappropriately with them.

The number of women quickly went from two to a dozen within a few weeks, with two of the women starting a civil case. According to TMZ, DeShaun’s lawyer is claiming the Texans QB is open to settling with one BIG catch.

The Texans QB’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, gave an update on his client’s legal battle to ESPN on Monday … saying he’s not opposed to hashing out a financial settlement with accusers — but any deal HAS to remain public. “I do not want anybody to be saying that this guy paid off women to stay quiet and so, if there ever was a settlement of any kind, it would have to be public and therefore both sides, [Watson] and the women, would be able to say to the world at large whatever they wanted,” Hardin said. As for the accusers, lawyer Tony Buzbee has previously made it clear there will not be any settlements … saying, it’s “not happening.”

While he says he’s open to it, the lawyer for the accusers is making it clear they aren’t going for this offer. Plus, if he wants to put this behind him, settling with the accusers information being public as a term in the settlement is probably not the best start.

It seems like both sides are far apart on reaching any type of agreement and will be for the foreseeable future.