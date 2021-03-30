Bossip Video

What the hell is going on with Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson is in a lot of trouble. Obviously, we cannot say with certainty whether or not any of the claims against him are true or false. But we can say with certainty that there are currently 19 civil lawsuits from 3 different states that have been filed against him. That is a lot of trouble.

According to a new report in Sports Illustrated, there is now a twentieth woman, a massage therapist, who is coming forward to reveal what she believes was highly inappropriate conduct during a session with the Texans’ soon-to-be-ex-quarterback (Watson has requested a trade from the team prior to these allegations). The woman is referred to by the name “Mary” to protect both her identity and her business.

Mary tells SI that Watson was referred to her by another massage therapist whom she trusted. One of the stipulations of their session was that Watson preferred a towel for coverage as opposed to sheets. A typical and reasonable request that Mary obliged. She tells SI that when Watson arrived for the session he wanted to enter through a private entrance so as not to be seen by the public. Again, Mary obliged. About 45 minutes into her work, she says the quarterback threw the towel on the floor complaining of itchiness and was laying face-up on her table and fully exposed.

“I was in shock,” Mary says. She proceeded with the massage without the towel, knowing that her payment was coming from another therapist. “I trusted the therapist that referred him to me that nothing weird was going to happen.”

45 minutes later Mary says that Watson began thrusting his pelvis into the air with a full erection and clenching himself very tightly. He would later tell Mary that she had permission to “move his penis” if she needed to in order to continue the massage. Mary makes it very clear that she did not touch him and he did not touch her in any way. However, she did say she noticed fluids on his stomach that were not her oils. She thought them to be pre-ejaculate.

“At that point, I recognized it for what it was,” Mary says. She says she told him he needed to “calm down.” He stopped, the session ended and she left the room to let him get dressed. When she returned, he gave her a hug.

Following the session, a disturbed Mary called both the referral therapist and a family member to tell them what had happened. SI spoke to the family member who had a very specific recollection of the phone call and all the details just as Mary described.

Again, all of these allegations have yet to see their day in court, and Mary, for her part, does not plan to sue Watson alongside the other women.

“The one thing I keep thinking about is, he’s about to get traded to another place,” Mary says. “What if he goes to Atlanta or California or anywhere else? He would have a whole new community of massage therapists to target.”

This is all getting very, very ugly for #4.