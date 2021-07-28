Bossip Video

“Oink, oink, pig, pig, do away with the pork…” Ludacris

After last summer when the Atlanta Police Department came under fire for both the Rayshard Brooks killing and the assault of two Black college students who were participating in the subsequent protests, one might think that officers would be on their p’s and q’s. However, that would assume that they are capable of being on their p’s and q’s.

According to a Fox5Atlanta report, a local officer has been placed on unpaid leave after he was caught on camera brutally kicking an already handcuffed woman directly in the head. The report states that she spit on the unnamed officer’s boots. Chief Rodney Bryant and other commanders became aware of the incident after an Instagram post from @ATLUncensored.

Bryant spoke to the department’s disciplinary plan in a statement that was released to the public.

“Upon reviewing the video, the actions of the sergeant appear to be unacceptable and we are also concerned with the apparent lack of reaction from another officer present during the incident,” a statement from the APD reads in part. “The decision was made to immediately relieve the sergeant and the officer from duty and place the sergeant on unpaid suspension.”

The Vice President of the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP, Gerald Griggs, also made public statements voicing his disgust with the officer’s conduct.

“You know we’ve been talking about community-police relations for a long time in Atlanta. And to see something like that, a handcuffed individual kicked in the face, nothing justifies that. So, you know, the NAACP got involved, started investigating, reached out to the police chief, made contact with the family, and ultimately we’re trying to get to the bottom of what happened.”

Ol’ boy better get a lot more than just “unpaid suspension”. That’s assault. He needs to be charged and arrested.