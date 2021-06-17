Bossip Video

Every red cent…

Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young, the two young Atlanta college students who were shot with tasers and dragged from their vehicles during the protests of the 2020 summer, have filed a lawsuit against the city, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and several of the violent police officers who were involved according to 11Alive.





Lawyers for both parties including L. Chris Stewart held a press conference today to announce that litigation had been formally filed and to request that a special prosecutor be named. Ivory Streeter, Mark Garder, Armon Jones, and Lonnie Hood were all fired for their role in this completely unnecessary attack. Two other bacon boys, Roland Claud and Willie Sauls, were demoted to desk duty. Gardner and Streeter were eventually reinstated by the Atlanta Civil Service Board. All six officers face charges of varying degrees.





Taniyah Pilgrim was thrown face-first into the ground and Messiah Young was punched multiple times and suffered a severe laceration on his arm that required 13 stitches to close up. All of that is in addition to having the windows on their car smashed in and tased several times.

These cops are animals and we can only hope that this lawsuit will leave them and the city with broken wallets.