Caresha was acting up!

Yesterday in Miami, Florida it seemed like the happening place to be was at Diddy’s mansion where he hosted an epic, red-light-themed pool party with its share of celebrity guests and cake- clapping.

Amongst the VIPs, Yung Miami of rap duo The City Girls was in attendance. The beauty was draped in a light and striped two-piece set with her hair swinging down her back as she danced on her IG story, twerking lightly for the camera to Faith Evans’ “Love Like This.” Yung Miami didn’t appear to get into the pool for the event, but she seemed comfortable. This also isn’t the first time we’ve seen her in the vicinity of Diddy. Back in June, Diddy and Yung Miami sparked reactions from concerned fans after the rapper was seen gripping hands with the mogul in photos.

Doesn’t Caresha look good, all dolled up at Diddy’s house party?

In related news, more celebs were at the function, including Bow Wow, who shared an impromptu performance of his hit “Like U.” Super producer London on Da Track, Winnie Harlow, Tommie Lee, and Devin Haney also shared posts from the eventful night.

Devin Haney shared a personal snap with Diddy, excitedly writing:

They say you gotta be IN to make it to Diddy’s Swimming pool!

We’re glad he feels like he’s IN with Puff. Good for him!

Are you jealous didn’t get an invite to Diddy’s red-light pool bash?