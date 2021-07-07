Bossip Video

Wendy’s Lammy chronicles continue…

Wendy Williams took straight jabs at Lamar Odom’s ex this week during the Hot Topic segment on her daytime talk show. Just a few weeks after rendezvous rumors sparked between Wendy and Lamar, the 56-year-old divorcee pettily reminded her audience that his ex-fiancee, Sabrina Parr, is still on the D-list.

The shade started after Sabrina shared she allegedly had her purse stolen last weekend when she went to a party at Diddy’s n L.A. on Sunday. Sabrina shared that the “miserable idiots” would be eventually caught, noting there were cameras around the perimeter of the property as she announced the news in her IG story.

Fast forward to Tuesday’s show, Wendy aired Sabrina’s post as she seemingly pretended to not know who she was. “Who is this?” Wendy asked her producer Norman. Further into explaining Sabrina’s dilemma

First of all what qualifies YOU to be at a Diddy Fourth of July? These girls really want their status elevated quickly without earning it.

Wendy goes on to give some advice to Sabrina in celebrity-adjacent situations, reminding her there are theives in all tax brackets.

Do YOU think Wendy was sending Sabrina shade here?