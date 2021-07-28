Yaya Dacosta Is Coming For What’s Hers In “Our Kind Of People” Teaser Trailer

Okay Yaya, you have our attention!

You may have heard the buzz around a new show coming to FOX this Fall called “Our Kind Of People,” from writer and executive producer Karin Gist (“Star,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) and Lee Daniels. Well the first teaser trailer for the upcoming series arrived this week and it stars none other than Yaya Dacosta, stunning as per usual in a cinnamon brown silk slip dress and a gloriously thick head of natural hair. The the clip she quickly introduces us to Oak Bluffs, a Martha’s Vineyard community where elite Blacks have been gathering for decades. While she acknowledges her and her mother have more humble roots, she teases a secret that will prove she belongs just as much as the privileged folks her mother once serves. But what exactly is the meaning behind her words?

Check out the clip below:





Play



Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically acclaimed book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years.

From writer and executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels, OUR KIND OF PEOPLE follows a strong-willed, single mom as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

The show is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement.

The series stars Yaya DaCosta (“Chicago Med,” “Whitney”), Morris Chestnut (THE RESIDENT), Joe Morton (“Scandal”), Nadine Ellis (“Let’s Stay Together”), Lance Gross (“Hawaii 5-0”), Rhyon Nicole Brown (“Empire”), Kyle Bary (“Ginny & Georgia”) and newcomer Alana Bright. Ben Silverman and Rodney Ferrell (Propagate); Marc Velez (Lee Daniels Entertainment); Claire Brown (The Gist Of It Productions); Pam Williams and Montrel McKay also serve as executive producers. Tasha Smith (9-1-1, “Big Sky,” “P-Valley”) direct the series premiere of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE.

For more information about “Our Kind Of People,” visit the show’s official WEBSITE.

“OUR KIND OF PEOPLE” PREMIERES TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 @9/8CT ON FOX