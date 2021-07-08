Lee Daniels Surprises Patti LaBelle On “Tamron Hall,” Reveals Time He Met Her Cooking In Lenny Kravitz’s Kitchen!

Listen, y’all know about Patti’s pies — but do you know about her fried chicken?

Lee Daniels does! We’ve got a sneak peek clip from the Monday, July 12th episode of “Tamron Hall” which features special guest Patti LaBelle. In the clip, Tamron shares a very special surprise video message from Lee Daniels recounting an epic night he shared with LaBelle, Sarah Dash and Nona Hendryx (original members of Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles) at the home of Lenny Kravitz.

Check out the clip below:





What an epic night!

All we gotta say is we need more friends like Lenny Kravitz. Can you imagine your friend calling you at 1 AM and asking you to come over and not telling you why — only to find one of your idols cooking in their kitchen? Who would you want to have that kind of surprise with?

It’s not really clear from this clip if this was the first time Lee Daniels met Patti LaBelle but we would assume so since he said he almost passed out!

Anybody else craving fried chicken, potato salad and biscuits? Patti LaBelle is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her very first cookbook. Have you tried any of her recipes?

We can’t wait to watch the full episode of “Tamron Hall” on Monday, June 12th! Make sure to check your local listings for the time and channel in your market.