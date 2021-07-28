Bossip Video

Shark weaaaak

After multiple face-punching trailers, it’s safe to say “Suicide Squad” is the craziest comic book movie ever that features a talking anthropomorphic shark person named King Shark who wears shorts and apparently tries to eat people in their sleep.

It’s this type of hilarious ridiculousness that fuels the sorta kinda sequel/re-do featuring DC’s most degenerate delinquents lead by Idris Elba aka Bloodsport who gets extra spicy with King Shark in an exclusive clip you can view below:

In “Suicide Squad (2.0),” Bloodsport, King Shark, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho Harley Quinn are armed heavily and dropped (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement.

And, as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them–all of them.

The film stars Margot Robbie (“Birds of Prey”), Idris Elba (“Avengers: Infinity War”), John Cena (upcoming HBO Max series “Peacemaker”), Joel Kinnaman (“Suicide Squad”), Jai Courtney (the “Divergent” franchise), Peter Capaldi (“World War Z”), David Dastmalchian (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”), Daniela Melchior (“Parque Mayer”), Michael Rooker (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films), Alice Braga (“Elysium”), Pete Davidson (“The King of Staten Island”), Joaquín Cosio (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”), Juan Diego Botto (“The Europeans”), Storm Reid (“The Invisible Man”), Nathan Fillion (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Steve Agee (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”), Sean Gunn (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films), Mayling Ng (“Wonder Woman”), Flula Borg (“Ralph Breaks the Internet”), Jennifer Holland (“Brightburn,” upcoming HBO Max series “Peacemaker”) and Tinashe Kajese (TV’s “Valor”), with Sylvester Stallone (the “Rocky”), and Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”).

Gunn (the “Guardian of the Galaxy” films) directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda and Richard Suckle executive producing.

“Suicide Squad” hits theaters/HBO Max on August 6th.