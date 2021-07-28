Bossip Video

Tory Lanez’ lil Rolling Loud cameo may have violated his order to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion and her team is concerned about it. Reportedly antennas were raised because Meg was on the stage less than an hour before Tory popped in during DaBaby’s set at the festival.

TMZ confirmed that the Miami Police Department was contacted about a possible violation of a restraining order Meg has in place, requiring Tory to keep 100-yards away from her. Their sources Megan’s camp is miffed DaBaby performed one of her songs on which he’s featured — “Cash Sh**” — right before bringing out Lanez. The stunt felt like a huge “F you” to her, and reportedly she felt mocked by both DaBaby and Tory by their actions.

In case you missed it, DaBaby went out of his way Saturday night during his set at the hip hop festival in Miami to surprise guests with a Tory Lanez appearance.

TMZ is reporting that Megan was reportedly still backstage at the time that Tory took the stage, so there may be some weight to her team’s concern after all. A source close to Tory did confirm to TMZ that he never saw Meg at the festival nor do they believe he ever got physically close to her.

Do YOU think Tory’s Rolling Loud stunt is something Meg’s team should genuinely be concerned about given the situation?