DaBaby receives a shoe thrown in his direction after he shades Megan Thee Stallion at Rolling Loud by bringing out Tory Lanez during his set immediately after the Houston hottie hit the stage.

DaBaby has always reminded everyone he doesn’t do drama and wants to be left out the mess. However, when people called him out for being on one of Tory Lanez’ latest singles and in the music video, it put him in the middle of the very drama he allegedly avoids.

As previously reported the rapper claimed he accidentally liked a tweet saying that he and Tory relate because they “both shot people” and got away with it. Remember, last summer, Tory allegedly shot Megan The Stallion–that’s at the center of this drama.

Megan’s fans are protective of her and feel DaBaby betrayed her, and so does she, as Megan has spoken out about the issue as well. That led to a back and forth with DaBaby on social media between not only him and Megan but her boo Pardison Fontaine.

This weekend Miami’s Rolling Loud festival featured all four parties involved and while Megan and Pardi performed without any acknowledgment of drama, DaBaby’s set went headfirst into the flames.

Aside from the rapper drama, he also came under fire for his homophobic rant that seemingly came out of nowhere.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” said DaBaby. “Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

WHY would he say that?????

Then, bringing out Tory Lanz was just another flagrant foul that instantly upset numerous fans on Twitter.

When DaBaby asked who could be in the mascot costume, everyone knew it was Tory and found it especially shady since Megan JUST performed her set right ahead of Baby’s show.





He brought out Lanez after proclaiming to not do “politics,” but fans were not having it and one even threw their shoe at DaBaby, which was one of the funnier moments of the night.

See it for yourself down below.