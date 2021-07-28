Bossip Video

Genetix, a Los Angeles cannabis company, is allegedly suing its partners–Julio Jones and Roddy White–for supposedly selling their product on the black market, fraud, and money laundering.

Julio Jones’ summer started with his desire to get off of the Atlanta Falcons. The situation reached a boiling point when Julio had an on-air phone call with Shannon Sharpe about his want for a trade. The phone call would go on to cause headaches for Fox Sports, but got Julio exactly what he wanted. Julio is now set to touch the field for the Titans and couldn’t be happier.

That phone call was about the most drama you’d seen Julio’s name attached to throughout his career…until now. According to LarryBrownSports, the baller is being sued alongside his former teammate, Roddy White, by business partners for alleged shady practices with their marijuana company, Genetix, including selling on the “black market”.

Genetixs alleges that Jones and White, who were teammates on the Atlanta Falcons for five years, went behind the company’s back to work with the Van Beeks. The Van Beeks allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market, enriching themselves and Jones and White. The Van Beeks disconnected cameras in the facility, began squatting there, and prevented a new manager from entering the facility, according to the complaint. The suit says the Van Beeks have not reported sales to Genetixs since March. Genetixs estimate about $3 million in cannabis has been harvested and sold illegally per month since then. The Van Beeks, in connection with White and Jones, allegedly abandoned the Genetixs Cannabis Facility and surrendered the premises to the landlord. Before doing so, they allegedly “looted, removed, and misappropriated” Genetixs’ cannabis derived from more than 22 harvests. They allegedly removed and misappropriated machinery, equipment, and fixtures located within the facility that are worth millions.

Jones, White, and the their defendants are being sued for conspiracy to defraud, aiding and abetting, breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment, and breach of contract. The allegations have been denied and White claims two of the people connected to Genetix are felons, putting the business and their license at risk.

These allegations, especially involving Julio, are odd as he is a no nonsense type of person and stays out the way when he isn’t playing. Hopefully, this all get settled soon and everyone’s name is cleared.