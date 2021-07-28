Bossip Video

Sick bastard…

We became familiar with the name Ed Buck back in 2017 when we reported on the death of 26-year-old Gemmel Moore. Moore died inside the wealthy Democratic donor’s Hollywood apartment of what was initially ruled an overdose. However, after much public pressure from his mother, family, and community, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into Moore’s suspicious death.

Apparently, Buck liked to lured Black, gay, escorts to his home to take part in his…left-of-center sexual proclivities.

Buck wasn’t arrested and charged until September of 2019 but the work that Gemmel’s family did was not in vain. According to CNN, Tuesday, Buck was convicted of nine felonies in connection with Moore’s death and the death of another Black man, 55-year-old Timothy Dean.

Buck was found guilty of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine resulting in death, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, and two counts of enticement to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution.

The 2019 indictment stated that Buck would use gay dating sites and social media to engage with vulnerable men who were homeless, destitute, and suffering from addiction. In a bittersweet twist of irony, Moore’s mother Latisha Nixon said that yesterday mark 4 years to the day that her son Gemmel was killed by Buck. Obviously, she would much rather have her son than to have “justice” but this verdict was definitely embraced as good news, “…we got victory today,” she said speaking to the press outside the courthouse.

We couldn’t be happier for the family. We hope they continue to heal from this nightmare.