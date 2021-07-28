Bossip Video

They’re hereeeeeee!

Popeyes is “coming in piece”, an 8 piece that is, with the release of their highly-anticipated hand-battered buttermilk chicken nuggets.

As of Tuesday, July 27th Popeyes‘ new chicken nuggets are officially available for guests to enjoy in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. If you stood in lengthy lines to cop one of Popeyes’ fast-food fracas causing chicken sandwiches, you’ll be pleased to know that the nuggets reportedly taste just like the cajun seasoned sammies and are available as an 8 or 12 piece.

In addition to launching nuggets, Popeyes is announcing that it’s officially calling a truce over the so-called “Chicken Wars.” If you can recall, after Popeyes dropped their chicken sandwiches, a NUMBER of chains followed suit and a sandwich skirmish ensued.

Church’s, Zaxby’s, Chick-Fil-A, McDonald’s, Burger King and more all battled for sandwich supremacy, but now Popeyes is marking the wars’ end with a charitable donation.

Now Popeyes has launched their “WE COME IN PIECE. 8 PIECE” campaign to hopefully end the Chicken Wars once and for all by buying $1 million of competitors’ nuggets.

“Popeyes® believes there is a place for everyone and because of that the southern brand has purchased the cash equivalent of one million nuggets* from fellow nugget brands (including their own), through The Popeyes Foundation℠, which will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana. Guests can join in on the movement by donating on The Popeyes Foundation website to Second Harvest Food Bank where all of the contributions will be matched** and donated to the NOLA-based organization. The brand hopes that the gesture will serve to make piece and say goodbye to the chicken wars. “The launch of our Chicken Sandwich was incredible, and we’re humbled by the amount of love and positive reviews, but at the same time many claimed that it started the chicken wars. Now, it’s time to say goodbye to the chicken wars and celebrate our new Nuggets, because we come in piece, 8 piece to be exact,” said Bruno Cardinali, Chief Marketing Officer, Popeyes®.

Ain’t that nice?

Despite Popeyes’ efforts to end things, Bojangles recently released a chicken sandwich so this fried chicken conundrum is far from finished.

Let us know your thoughts on Popeyes’ poultry; are YOU trying the new cajun seasoned sumptuous nuggets?