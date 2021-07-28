Bossip Video

Gabrielle Union has a whole new look for summer.

The 48-year-old actress decided to add some spice to her life and she’s expressing it through her new hairstyle.

So, I did a thing,” Union began, explaining that cutting her hair was a joyous moment, rather than it being an expression of something negative.

“The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and it’s foreign to me but I love this new new.”

Gabby wrapped up with hashtags, “summer chop” “flawless chop” and “flawless cut” to the post.

Here’s Gabby’s new look!

Gabrielle actually has her own hair care line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, and she previously opened up about how she cares for her follicles while working in an interview with MadameNoire.

“They know my hair, they know what it takes to keep it healthy. They know what can cause damage quickly. So we create rituals in the hair and makeup trailer. Before work, we treat my hair. After work, we treat my hair. We do different steams every few days just to make sure it’s healthy and I survive a project.”

Gabby seems to be letting her short hair flourish, teasing a photoshoot with her new style as she posed shirtless on Instagram.

Are YOU feeling Gabby’s new big chop style?