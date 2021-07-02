Bossip Video

Comedic actor Faizon Love has people on the internet calling him MESSY AF for kissing and telling like this!

The 53-year-old comedic actor spilled some unprovoked tea about himself and his “The Perfect Holiday” co-star Gabrielle Union, 48, once having a rendezvous in a nightclub. Love made the revelation while he spoke with ex-NBA player Kwame Brown on a Livestream for his Youtube channel, Kwame Brown Bust Life. Allegedly, the sensual smooches between Faizon and Gabby happened years ago, before she was in a relationship with her current husband, 39-year-old retired baller Dwyane Wade, which he clarified.

“Watch this, Gabrielle Union and I had a nice kiss in a club,” the actor revealed to Kwame with a smirk. After Kwame Brown told him he needed to be cautious because Dwyane Wade would handle him, Faizon confidently let off “he know!”

“Ask Vince Carter about that night! Everybody knows about the infamous Faizon – Gabby tongue down.”

Whew!! Not him speaking on a married woman like this and no one even asked! Hit play to hear it.

Faizon had the comment section in shambles after telling his and Gabby’s business and her hubby D-Wade even responded! Although it appeared to be a controversial topic for some fans, Dwyane Wade actually responded light-heartedly to Faizion. The unoffended husband posted a series of humorously altered videos and images of him and Gabby together with the caption:

“What almost was 🤣🤣🤣 @Faizonlove thank you for this forever material I now have on my wife! #Wetsloppykisses #pettylevels”

Good for them for being good sports! You can peep Kwame Brown and Faizon’s full conversation below.