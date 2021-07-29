Bossip Video

Love Is Blind: After The Altar is here to give us a special look at all of the fan-favorite couples who have been living their lives together since meeting on the show…and those who are still trying to figure it out.

The original cast of Netflix’s hit reality series Love Is Blind are back as they reunite to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the show’s finale weddings, especially the two couples who actually got married and are still going strong: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett.

Unfortunately–and honestly, unsurprisingly–not everyone is on the same page as the cast arrives at the anniversary party, which went down in November 2020.

In it, we see that things aren’t going so well between Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers, who revealed during the first reunion that they had been taking things slower and dating since their failed wedding on the series. To make matters worse, after Giannina talks about having found her soulmate, said soulmate, Damian, brings a date to the party: Too Hot to Handle season 1 star Francesca Farago. And of course, you can’t forget Jessica Batten, who attempts to give some sort of gift to Matt, a man she continued to admittedly have a crush on even after getting engaged to Mark Cuevas. “I can’t,” Matt says after Jessica approaches. “I’m sorry.” Later, when Jessica gets together with some of the girls from the series, she has some interesting information to reveal about Mark. “Apparently he was sleeping with multiple other women,” she says. “He was fooling me the entire time.” And amid all this drama, there’s Lauren and Cameron, whose only big argument is over whether or not you should wash raw chicken. In the short clip from the upcoming miniseries released by Strong Black Lead, the couple is seen cooking when Lauren asks her husband, “Did you wash that chicken?” The two go back and forth about how you should prepare meat before cooking or consuming it, with Cam’s dad Bill joining in and defending his son, saying, “Well you know you do cook it. So it’s at a really high temperature.” This is just another example of the cultural differences between these two–but that hasn’t gotten in the way of their happiness.

Check out the trailer for Love Is Blind: After The Altar down below: