These two are too cute.

A standout couple from “Love Is Blind” is still happily married years later. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton became America’s Sweethearts when they connected sight unseen on their Kinetic Content produced show and tied the knot back in 2018.

Since then they’ve been in sweet coupled-up bliss and Lauren recently marked their two-year wedding anniversary. Mind you, their anniversary also falls on Lauren’s 33rd birthday which makes the date extra special.

“Since my bday is tomorrow (the same day we got married) I’ll celebrate our love today!!!” Lauren captioned a pic of them together. “Wow 2 whoooole years! We’ve made it through one of the craziest years of our lives! We came out stronger than ever.” “I’m grateful to have you by my side pushing me, supporting me, loving me, making me laugh and cry (sometimes simultaneously), everyday teaching me a new level of love I never thought possible. We are growing ourselves, our businesses and eventually our family,” she added. “And I couldn’t think of anybody better to ride shotgun through this crazy beautiful life!!! Happy 2 years baby! Cheers to 80 more ✨💕 I love you!”

Cameron echoed the sweet sentiment on his own page.

“You motivate me to be my best and to make you as happy as you make me. I am so thankful for the family we have joined together and created, even Sparx 🐕 😆 our adventure is just beginning – I’m looking forward to at least a hundred more years together!” he said.

Lauren and Cameron previously said that they want to be examples of “boundless love.”

“I hope that these photos represent to the world that Love conquers all, regardless of your race, sex, religion or orientation,” said Lauren to FashionBombDaily. “Love knows no boundaries and we are most powerful when we come together in solidarity and unity. I’m so honored that Cam and I represent just that; LOVE and LIGHT based purely on loving each other for who we are as people, our character as human beings and the light of our spirits.

Examples indeed.

In related news, the other married couple from “Love Is Blind”; Amber and Barnett also recently celebrated hitting the two-year mark in their marriage.

“Two years ago today since we officially said ‘I do’… and I still can’t keep my hands off you!” Amber captioned a pic of them kissing on the beach.

Congrats to the happy couples!