Viola, the culture and purpose driven cannabis company created by Al Harrington, announces a partnership with none other than NBA legend Allen Iverson.

The cannabis industry is continuing to evolve and break profit records year after year and while this is happening, very few African Americans have a hand in the pot that’s earning so much money. Aside from that, even fewer people earning money from cannabis are fighting to change laws or helping free those sitting in jail over small amounts of cannabis.

One person who’s breaking the mold and giving back in the Black cannabis space is Al Harrington. Harrington created Viola, which makes him the leading and only Black-owned multinational cannabis operator rooted in building equity within the flower space.





Today, Viola announced it is expanding its mission to build equity in the space by announcing a partnership with NBA legend Allen Iverson.

Iverson joined Al in Viola’s 18,000 sq ft Detroit grow in March, getting an in depth tour of the growing process from Viola’s head grower and Al Harrington himself. Upon seeing the full-scale operation, the true dedication to the plant, along with Viola’s unwavering commitment to increasing minority participation and ownership in the cannabis industry (currently at only 4%), Allen was sure this partnership was meant to be.

“I’ve had a lot of people approach me with business opportunities, but this one with Al was different,” said Iverson. “After seeing how devoted he is to this business, and him educating me on how beneficial the plant is, it just felt right. I’m excited to be a part of it. Together, we’re going to change the game.”

The partnership promises to deliver cannabis, products, and merchandise from AI and Viola. Even though Iverson and Harrington were never teammates, this collaboration gives them the opportunity to dominate and make a multinational impact in cannabis.

Stay tuned as we will keep you updated as this partnership takes shape. For now, enjoy Al and Allen discussing their new partnership below.