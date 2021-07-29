Bossip Video

Isaiah Rashad is gearing up to drop his highly-anticipated album, The House is Burning, by releasing a new song off the project, “From The Garden” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

The release of this new song comes a day before the album, just a few days after the rapper finally released the tracklist for The House Is Burning. While this collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert was one of the most highly-anticipated on the album, fans can still expect features from fellow TDE artist SZA, Smino, 6Lack, and more.

Once the album is out, fans will immediately start thinking about being able to see these songs live–and Lil Sunny’s already got that covered. For the upcoming tour, the Chattanooga-native has provided a number via Instagram, where fans can text at the chance to win tickets early.

“From The Garden” marks the latest release from Rashad’s upcoming project, The House is Burning. This track comes following “Lay Wit Ya” featuring Duke Deuce, “Headshots,” and “Wat U Sed,” all of which will appear on the album, which drops on Friday, July 30.

Finally, the wait for new Isaiah Rashad is (almost) officially over. To hold you over until tomorrow, check out his new single with Lil Uzi Vert down below.