Popular beauty entrepreneur Supa Cent and her ex-fiancee Louis have been viciously going at each other’s necks for almost a week now, and the messy feud has even seemingly caused the guru to get her Instagram page deleted!

Last night Lou posted and deleted, “Imagine getting your body done and ni**as still don’t want you.” Fans of Supa automatically assumed he was talking about his ex who called it quits with him a year ago due to his alleged infidelity with a minor.

Lou’s apparent shot at Supa, who has been honest about getting body-carving surgery, didn’t come out the blue either. The beef appeared to spark a week ago after Supa unabashedly celebrated being one year out of their relationship by posting a video of her gloating and dancing to “Best Thing I Never Had” by Beyonce.

In the clip, Supa laughed at her haters who “thought” she was going back to her ex, and father of her youngest child.

“Today marks one year since I left a situation. I was embarrassed on social media and a lot of you b*tches said I was going back. I just wanna say f*ck y’all!!! Happy Friday.”

Unfortunately, after the clip went up, Supa’s Instagram page with millions of followers was deactivated. The influencer blamed her ex for reporting her and sabotaging her platform in tweets.

” I didn’t deactivate my page. My page got disabled because this p*ssy a** probably reported my sh*t. Duck I look like running from Lou. Let’s get into it. Keep up y’all.”

Supa continued by recalling some stories of alleged infidelity and heartbreak she allegedly experienced in her relationship with her ex. She said he “cheated so many times” with a girl and she put up with it for years, seemingly taking her power back.

Lou eventually fired back on his own IG page, claiming they were separated and questioning why Supa was bringing it up if she was “so happy.” SIGH! Fast forward to last night, Lou sent jabs about someone getting their body knifed up, and yet “n*ggas” don’t want them, and Supa responded!

Supa announced on Facebook that she didn’t want to hear any more about her ex.

“Why y’all get on people live to report sh*t? I’m not on IG so it’s no need to tell me what’s happening on there. Thanx.”

In the comments under her post, she elaborated that Lou could “post what he” wants but she’s not “entertaining it no more.”

Yikes! Do YOU think these two are done beefing?