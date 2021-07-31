Bossip Video

A celebration of life for the legendary Biz Markie has been announced.

According to reports from TMZ, the beloved rapper will be honored and celebrated by family and friends on Monday, August 2 in New York City.

Reverend Al Sharpton will reportedly deliver the eulogy while celebrities like Fat Joe, LL Cool J, Papoose, Big Daddy Kane, Al B. Sure! and Leland Robinson sit be front and center to pay their respects to the trailblazing rapper and longtime friend.