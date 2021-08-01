Good News! NeNe Leakes’ Hubby Gregg Is Home After 6-Week Hospital Stay For Cancer Treatment

Welcome home, Gregg!

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes recently revealed the tragic news that her husband Gregg Leakes was hospitalized because his cancer returned. Gregg was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in May of 2018 and went into remission after successfully completing chemotherapy in April of 2019.

Now, NeNe’s confirming some good news; Gregg is on the mend!

When a fan tweeted NeNe to ask why she missed her scheduled appearance to guest host The Talk on Wednesday, NeNe responded’

“I was supposed to be hosting The Talk today, but I got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks.”

NeNe broke the shocking news that his cancer returned during an interview with The Jasmine Brand. At the time of the interview in late June, he was already in the hospital and recovering from surgery.

“He’s in the hospital. He’s been in the hospital, tomorrow it’ll be a week,” NeNe responded when asked about Gregg’s health. “I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery, [because] his cancer did return.” She continued, “I’d love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength. And pray for me too.

Hopefully, Gregg’s return home is a sign that those prayers from friends and loved ones were answered. In a follow-up post about the interview, NeNe said she didn’t expect to discuss it because Gregg is so private, but they appreciate all the support.

“Hey guys….I was really caught off guard in that interview when asked about Gregg! He’s a private person so i hadn’t said anything publicly (his wishes) (Only our circle really know details) and really sometimes it’s best that way because people just read into it whatever they want too and family….whew Chileeeeee i just can’t 😩 Gregg told me this morning he had 80 text messages and wanted to know what was wrong wit his phone 🤣 Thank you for your many prayers🙏🏾 text messages and

calls Gregg says to me…keep smiling 😊 #f*ckcancer @americancancersociety“

Get well soon, Greg!