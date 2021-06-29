Bossip Video

NeNe Leakes recently revealed some shockingly sad news about her husband. According to the former Real Housewife of Atlanta, Gregg Leakes who was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, is back in the hospital because his cancer has returned.

“He’s been in the hospital for a week, tomorrow,” NeNe 53, told TheJasmineBrand during an Instagram Live. “I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery.”

Noting that this is the first time she’s disclosed the information of Gregg’s condition, NeNe addressed the difficulty of his diagnosis.

“It’s difficult,” said NeNe. “He’s super small. If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”

Gregg was recently pictured at NeNe’s newly opened Linnetha Lounge on May 29. He was joined by his wife and Tamar Braxton for the occasion.

NeNe first shared her husband’s colon cancer diagnosis in 2018 on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and said that things were so dire at one point that Gregg, now 66, wrote a “goodbye letter.”

According to NeNe, Gregg first experienced symptoms related to the disease in May of that year and complained of pain before being hospitalized and having part of his colon removed.

“It was Cinco de Mayo,” said NeNe. “Gregg was in excruciating pain. Like, I’ve never seen him say, ‘I’m hurting so bad, the pain is so bad in my stomach.’ And finally he said to me, ‘Take me to the hospital.’ “

“We just weren’t prepared to hear that,” said NeNe. “They cut my colon out, my heart got bigger,” said Gregg. “I don’t need it. It’s gone. It was infected.”

In 2019 NeNe excitedly shared that Gregg who initially wanted to try alternative medicine completed chemotherapy and was in remission.

“Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg’s Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It…..WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! Yes God!” NeNe captioned a pic of her healthy hubby.

Gregg followed up with a picture of himself holding a “cancer-free” sign.

Get well soon, Gregg!