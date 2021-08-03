Bossip Video

Checkout our 2021 National Watermelon Day drink guide for the best drinks around.

We always try to drop off a Drink Guide here and there so you have new things to try when you finally sit back and relax after a tough day at work. For National Watermelon Day, the spirits industry is going all out to celebrate, so why not take a crack at it and find your new favorite cocktail.

Yes, we know it’s early in the week but there’s nothing wrong with a little drink to unwind–and if you don’t have time, you can always celebrate later this weekend.

Below are a few drinks we selected with Watermelon Day in mind.

1. Sparkling Watermelon Wine

A wine brought to us by E-40 need we say more? Trust the legend with your taste buds. Click the link above to order.

2. D’USSÉ Watermelon Cooler

Ingredients

1 1/2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

3 Parts Fresh Watermelon Juice

1/2 Lime

3/4 Part Simple Syrup

3 Basil Leaves

Glass & Garnish

Highball & Watermelon Slice, Basil Leaves

Method

Muddle basil and simple syrup in a shaker. Add all other ingredients into shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass.

3. Frozen Watermelon Margarita via ReserveBar.Com

Ingredients:

6 oz. Silver Tequila (chilled in the freezer overnight)

8 oz. Hella Classic of Habanero Margarita Mix (refrigerated overnight)

12-16 cubes of frozen watermelon

1 Lim

Margarita Salt

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a blender

Blend until a slushy consistency

Salt the rim of your glasses (optional)

Pour into double rocks glasses

Garnish with a lime wedge

4. DeLeon/7up Tequila Smash

Ingredients

2 oz. gold DeLeon tequila

4 large blackberries with extra for garnish

1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

4 sage leaves with extra for garnish

1 oz. 7UP®

Ice

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, combine blackberries and sage, and muddle.

Add tequila, lime juice, and cubed ice, and shake vigorously.

Strain over ice.

Add 1 oz. of 7UP® and stir.

Garnish with a blackberry and sprig of sage.

5. Watermelon Hennyrita

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz. Hennessy

1 1/2 oz. Watermelon Pucker

1 oz. Triple Sec

1 oz. Lime Juice

Method

Add ice, Hennessy, watermelon pucker, triple sec and lime juice to glass and shake well.

Strain mix over ice and garnish with a watermelon slice.

6. DeLeon Blanco Watermelon Cocktail

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz- DeLeon Blanco Tequila

1-2 Slices of habanero chili

3 oz- Fresh Watermelon Juice

1/2 oz- Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 oz- Fresh Lemon Juice

3/4- Agave Nectar Syrup

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Tajin & Sea Salt Rim

Garnish: Watermelon Ball Skewer and Lime Wheel

Method:

Rim glass with Tajin & Sea Salt mix and fill with ice. Add

all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into glass. Garnish with a watermelon ball skewer and lime wheel. For a kick- add more habanero to your liking.