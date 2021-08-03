Checkout our 2021 National Watermelon Day drink guide for the best drinks around.
We always try to drop off a Drink Guide here and there so you have new things to try when you finally sit back and relax after a tough day at work. For National Watermelon Day, the spirits industry is going all out to celebrate, so why not take a crack at it and find your new favorite cocktail.
Yes, we know it’s early in the week but there’s nothing wrong with a little drink to unwind–and if you don’t have time, you can always celebrate later this weekend.
Below are a few drinks we selected with Watermelon Day in mind.
A wine brought to us by E-40 need we say more? Trust the legend with your taste buds. Click the link above to order.
Ingredients
1 1/2 Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
3 Parts Fresh Watermelon Juice
1/2 Lime
3/4 Part Simple Syrup
3 Basil Leaves
Glass & Garnish
Highball & Watermelon Slice, Basil Leaves
Method
Muddle basil and simple syrup in a shaker. Add all other ingredients into shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled highball glass.
3. Frozen Watermelon Margarita via ReserveBar.Com
Ingredients:
6 oz. Silver Tequila (chilled in the freezer overnight)
8 oz. Hella Classic of Habanero Margarita Mix (refrigerated overnight)
12-16 cubes of frozen watermelon
1 Lim
Margarita Salt
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a blender
Blend until a slushy consistency
Salt the rim of your glasses (optional)
Pour into double rocks glasses
Garnish with a lime wedge
4. DeLeon/7up Tequila Smash
Ingredients
2 oz. gold DeLeon tequila
4 large blackberries with extra for garnish
1/2 oz. fresh lime juice
4 sage leaves with extra for garnish
1 oz. 7UP®
Ice
Method:
In a cocktail shaker, combine blackberries and sage, and muddle.
Add tequila, lime juice, and cubed ice, and shake vigorously.
Strain over ice.
Add 1 oz. of 7UP® and stir.
Garnish with a blackberry and sprig of sage.
5. Watermelon Hennyrita
Ingredients
1 1/2 oz. Hennessy
1 1/2 oz. Watermelon Pucker
1 oz. Triple Sec
1 oz. Lime Juice
Method
Add ice, Hennessy, watermelon pucker, triple sec and lime juice to glass and shake well.
Strain mix over ice and garnish with a watermelon slice.
6. DeLeon Blanco Watermelon Cocktail
Ingredients
1 1/2 oz- DeLeon Blanco Tequila
1-2 Slices of habanero chili
3 oz- Fresh Watermelon Juice
1/2 oz- Fresh Lime Juice
1/2 oz- Fresh Lemon Juice
3/4- Agave Nectar Syrup
Glassware: Rocks
Garnish: Tajin & Sea Salt Rim
Garnish: Watermelon Ball Skewer and Lime Wheel
Method:
Rim glass with Tajin & Sea Salt mix and fill with ice. Add
all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into glass. Garnish with a watermelon ball skewer and lime wheel. For a kick- add more habanero to your liking.
