Wait, What?! Jilted Groom Shoots Wedding Attendee After Alleging Affair With His Newlywed Wife

Jesus take the wedding rings…

A tuxedo-wearing Louisiana [no, not Florida] man is in police custody after authorities say he shot two people just MOMENTS after getting married. KALB reports that Devin Jose Jones of Alexandria was arrested by the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property after he injured two people immediately after his wedding.

Jones, 30, tied the knot Sunday in Kenner, Louisiana and afterward, he was riding back to the Alexandria area with a friend and his lawfully wedded wife when an argument broke out while they were stuck in traffic, reports the news outlet.

St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre told KALB that the groom, who was still in formal wear, began accusing his new wife of having an affair with the friend, and after chasing the alleged backstabbing bro out of the vehicle on I-10, he shot him in the leg. Eyewitnesses report that the man also shot at another car also stuck in traffic, injuring another person.

As for the bride who was, yes, still in her wedding dress, L’Observateur reports that she stopped an ambulance and told personnel that her husband was trying to kill her. After being barricaded inside the ambulance, the husband reportedly ran toward it and began trying to forcibly enter before he was arrested.

The two shooting victims were transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans. A portion of the highway was shut down to collect shell casings from the shooting.

This investigation is still ongoing and it’s safe to say that this short-lived marriage is over.