Things between Lizzo and Chris Evans just keep heating up, and Captain America is along for the ride.
Lizzo took to TikTok last week to address some rumors, one of which being that she was pregnant, which fans immediately joked about being a product of her fake relationship with Chris Evans. After posting that, it didn’t take long for word to make it to the actor, which is when Lizzo shared Evans’ response to her “confirming” their pregnancy in another clip, calling the non-existent baby “Little America.”
“This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America,” Lizzo said over the theme for Captain America: The First Avenger.
This comes after TikToks from the “Good As Hell” singer back in April, where she revealed that she slid into Captain America’s DMs on Instagram while under the influence, captioning the video, “Don’t drink and DM, kids…for legal porpoises this is a joke.”
Now, even though they don’t really have a baby on the way, it does look like the two of them have built a good friendship along the way.
