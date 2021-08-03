Bossip Video

Things between Lizzo and Chris Evans just keep heating up, and Captain America is along for the ride.

Lizzo took to TikTok last week to address some rumors, one of which being that she was pregnant, which fans immediately joked about being a product of her fake relationship with Chris Evans. After posting that, it didn’t take long for word to make it to the actor, which is when Lizzo shared Evans’ response to her “confirming” their pregnancy in another clip, calling the non-existent baby “Little America.”

“This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America,” Lizzo said over the theme for Captain America: The First Avenger.

That’s when Lizzo posted a screenshot of Evans’ message about the video, which read, “Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol.” “OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT!” she wrote in her caption. “NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸” It’s hilarious to see both Chris and Lizzo be such good sports about being paired up by fans consistently, even though their relationship is clearly that of just friends.

This comes after TikToks from the “Good As Hell” singer back in April, where she revealed that she slid into Captain America’s DMs on Instagram while under the influence, captioning the video, “Don’t drink and DM, kids…for legal porpoises this is a joke.”

In that first video, Lizzo lip-synced audio by Tatayanna Mitchell, which says, “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core…Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris….” Once she posted that, fans continually asked for an update on the situation until Lizzo finally delivered, giving us a peek at their initial, flirty exchange. In her DM, she simply sent a few emojis to signify her shooting her shot–and luckily for the star (and all of us nosey people out there) Mr. Evans did end up responding, which led to a full-blown conversation between the pair.

Now, even though they don’t really have a baby on the way, it does look like the two of them have built a good friendship along the way.