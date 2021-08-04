Bossip Video

A colossally competitive cypher took place in Los Angeles, California this weekend and brought out some of the best b-boy and b-girl breakers in the nation.

On Saturday, July 31st, the world’s largest breaking competition, Red Bull BC One, continued its 18th iteration in Los Angeles and BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada was on hand to witness the Hip-Hop immersed matchups.

During the festivities, Avalon Hollywood was buzzing with (COVID-19 safe) energy as top breakers from SoCal and beyond gathered for an unforgettable day of 1:1 b-boy and b-girl battles. While the event was limited to a certain amount of attendees per protocols, excited competitors were seen stretching, socializing, and warming up to the sounds of Mr. Choc and DJ Lean Rock before taking center stage for faceoffs.

The floor was also open to attendees to showcase their skills that varied from footwork, popping, locking, to headspins. Several people took advantage including TikToker creator Abiud Sando, creator of the viral “Sando Twist.”

Backstage, the Los Angeles cypher’s esteemed judges, b-boy RoxRite, b-girl Ericka “Baby Girl” Martinez, and b-boy GWiz kept cool demeanors but let their excitement shine through during interviews.

RoxRite and GWiz ticked off to BOSSIP the qualifications they were looking for in top Red Bull BC One standouts…

“I’m looking for the all-around b-boy, how well they’re dancing on top,” RoxRite, the first b-boy to clock 100 (ONEEE-HUNDREED) victories, told BOSSIP. “The way they combine their moves. Of course, stealing moments and controlling the battle is important to me. If you know how to dominant the battle and steal moments from the other guy that helps you. Execution is one of the biggest things. All around I’m looking for footwork, arm movements, freezes but however you mix them is up to you.” “[I’m looking for] the complete all-around dancer,” added GWiz to BOSSIP. “Who’s utilizing the music to their movement, who’s able to tell a story through the music and through their movement. At the same time, we’re at a competitive level so I wanna see them bring out their big moves, amazing moves. I wanna see the kids come with it.”

and their fellow judge/expert Ericka added that she was seeking “musicality, foundation, power, cleanness” and “flow” before noting her affinity for “burns”, a moment in the battle where a competitor taunts their competition.

“I love burns, I come from the era of burns, I like seeing how you control yourself and your emotions and maintain that battle.”

She also noted that she was especially amped to see female representation with the b-girls who were integrated into the competition within recent years.

“I think it’s really dope to see the playing field equal to the women now, “Ericka told BOSSIP. “It’s really important now to see them.”

Throughout the event, breaker/actor/choreographer Kid David played host and expertly commentated the battles noting the footwork and “answers” each competitor had for their challenger.

Ultimately when it was time to crown the top b-boy and b-girl, b-boy Mase who flipped, dipped, and contorted himself into what should’ve been back-breaking positions, took home top honors alongside “Supreme Beingz” /”Diamonds In The Rough” Crew’s cypher cat, JK47.

At the tender age of 17, Mace represents TMB and Killafornia Crew and already has 12 years of breaking experience after being introduced to the art by his father.

As for JK47, she boasts nearly two decades of experience under her belt, 18 to be exact, and this is her second Red Bull BC One win. She tours throughout the world as a breaking workshop facilitator, teaching people of all ages through her love and passion for street dance.

Both Mase and JK47 who kept the crowd electrified throughout their battles will now move on to the National Cypher taking place August 20-22 in Orlando.

As breaking continues gaining global momentum especially after its recent recognition as an official competitive sport for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic games, breakers can count on receiving more recognition for their cultural art form. According to b-boy RoxRite, that’s exactly how it should be.

“Something like the Red Bull BC One is an opportunity for us to shine as artists because Hip-Hop has overlooked us. In terms of the music industry, the b-boy has always been in the back but Red Bull BC One brings in the talent of the dancers and they get their own platform to shine as the artists that they are.”

The Red Bull BC One competition continues this weekend in Boston, with additional regional qualifiers to follow in Houston before the U.S. Red Bull BC One National Finals, which take place in Orlando. One b-boy and one b-girl will go on to represent the U.S. at the Red Bull BC One World Finals taking place in Gdańsk, Poland, on November 5 to 6.