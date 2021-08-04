CLASSIC Verzuz battle!

Jada every time he get on the mic #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/UQ8pn0vhhN — Big B #TFMG (@BAJ_Folarin) August 4, 2021

The smell of seasoned leather fitteds, freshly brushed wheat Timbs and two-tone du-rags wafted through Madison Square Garden during last night’s lopsided Verzuz between the LOX and Dipset on another unforgettable night in Hip-Hop.

This should be the official submission for Jadakiss campaign as New York City Mayor pic.twitter.com/MF90QtBQfI — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) August 4, 2021

Gravely-voiced Rap bully Jadakiss set the tone with Godly energy that left Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey discombobulated and defeated by the end of the night.

In a series of devastating death blows, Jada exuded God-level gusto on timeless NY classics like “F*** You” that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

It was at this moment i knew dipset was fucked 😂😂🔥🔥 jadakiss didn’t come to play . #verzuz #jada pic.twitter.com/3YcpeVOid8 — this is me💥💵 (@mykdjmaliq) August 4, 2021

Celebs like Fat Joe and Carmelo Anthony were visibly wowed by Jadakiss single-handedly demolishing Dipset with an entertaining mix of one-liners and soul-bruising bars.

In the words of Diddy “don’t worry if I write rhymes, I write checks” #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/kZWQTA0FH9 — Cognac Coochie 🇭🇹 (@NaikaByNature) August 4, 2021

At one point, Diddy gave the Yonkers MC his props for writing his “All About The Benjamins” verse on a special night where the L.O.X. frontman truly became legendary.

According to Wallito who was on the scene, it was all bad for the Dips.

“From my seat which was a hell of a view I could see the crowd’s reaction to Dipset songs and it seemed as though after the first hook on each one their songs the crowd lost their excitement. Neither Cam nor Jones or Juelz had the ability to move the crowd. In all honesty it couldn’t have gone worse for the Dips… yes it could, I’m lying. I thought of this scenario where Juelz Santana was performing the “The whistle song” without his teeth. That would have been the only thing that made things worse. Not a memorable moment for the Dipset all night, unfortunately, and The LOX didn’t make it any better; It was like watching a dude get beat unconscious and then p*ssed on in a back alley. Jada, Sheek and Styles were in rare form putting New York on their back as the true legendary champions of the street in New York from the 90’s and beyond and I was honored to be in the presence of hip hop greatness… even in my f*cking pink pants.”

What was your fave moment of the Verzuz? Tell us down below and peep the best (and funniest) tweets/memes of the night on the flip.